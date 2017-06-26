Ahman Green Arrested on Suspicion of Child Abuse

Ahman Green Arrested on Suspicion of Child Abuse (UPDATE)

Green Bay Packers legend Ahman Green was arrested in Wisconsin on felony suspicion of child abuse ... official records show.

The Brown County Sheriff's Dept. confirms 40-year-old Green was booked early Monday morning for an alleged incident on Sunday evening.

Green has been booked for felony child abuse -- intentionally causing harm/cruelty toward a child. The charge carries a maximum of 6 years in prison if convicted.

A rep for the Sheriff's Dept. tells TMZ Sports ... "We had contact with Mr. Green on Sunday June 25th at 11:30 p.m. He was arrested for physical abuse of a child in a family related incident."

"The referral has been made to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office and any additional requests will need to be made to them as we cannot comment on pending cases."

According to his booking sheet, Green is being held without bond until he goes in front of a judge.

Green was a 4-time Pro Bowl running back during his career and was later inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.

Story developing ...