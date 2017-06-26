Michael Floyd Violated House Arrest ... Gets 1 Day In Jail

Michael Floyd Violated House Arrest By Drinking Kombucha, Gets 1 Day In Jail

Breaking News

A judge has ordered Michael Floyd back to jail because he drank alcohol and violated the terms of his house arrest.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Floyd tested positive for alcohol several times on June 11, and claims it was because he drank too much kombucha.

The Minnesota Vikings WR wasn't allowed to have a drop of alcohol while on house arrest stemming from a December DUI arrest.

According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, a judge found that Floyd was in violation, and sentenced him to 1 day in jail and 5 more days of house arrest.

The Vikings wrote a letter to the judge in support of Floyd, and said they had kombucha on tap at the team facility. Floyd said that he didn't realize there was alcohol in the fermented tea.