'Bachelor in Paradise' Up Close & Personal ... Under New, Strict Rules

'Bachelor in Paradise' Camera Crew Gets Up and Close and Personal Under New Rules

The cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" now has a VERY close relationship with the crew under the show's new rules. The question is, business as usual, or the new normal?

Contestants were hanging poolside at the Mexican resort where 'BiP' resumed filming after the DeMario Jackson/Corinne Olympios sex scandal. It's plain as day .. cameramen and producers are hovering like flies over their stars.

We broke the stories ... 'BiP' showrunners have implemented strict new rules for the cast, including a 2 drink maximum per hour, a sweep for illegal drugs ... and having to get permission from producers before hooking up.

Quick side note ... check out Dean Unglert from this season of "The Bachelorette." Apparently he didn't go the distance with Rachel Lindsay.