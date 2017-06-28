Rihanna's New Guy Accepts Guinness Records Challenge But ...

Rihanna's New Guy Accepts Guinness Records Challenge

Exclusive Details

Rihanna's new beau is certainly up for a new challenge -- whether it's landing a smoking hot chick or lining up hundreds of cars to smash world records.

Hassan Jameel -- the guy RiRi was sucking face with in Spain -- accepted a challenge from Guinness back in 2013 to break the world record for the largest Toyota car parade. Makes sense -- Hassan's the heir to Saudi Arabia's largest Toyota distributor.

But we did a little digging and a rep at Guinness tells TMZ no application's been submitted from Saudi Arabia Toyota since Hassan accepted the challenge. Colombia and South Africa, however, did apply.

The current record holder is Toyota Cyprus ... which paraded 742 whips back in 2015. If you're wondering what the hell a Toyota car parade is ... think your local highway at rush hour, with ONLY Toyotas.