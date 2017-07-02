Shooter McGavin Gives Post-DUI Advice To Tiger Woods, Says Tiger Will Bounce Back

Shooter McGavin Post-DUI Advice For Tiger Woods ... You Can Bounce Back, I Did

One of the greatest (fictional) golfers ever says he still believes in Tiger Woods ... and is giving TW some game on how to bounce back from his DUI ... 'cause he's been there too.

We talked to Christopher McDonald, the actor who played legendary golfer Shooter McGavin in "Happy Gilmore" (classic) and asked him about Tiger's very real problems.

McDonald is the right guy to ask ... he was popped for DWI back in 2013, and has since cleaned his life up, something he believes Tiger Woods can -- and will -- do.

"I went through it myself, I got off. He'll get off."

As far as Tiger's legacy ... McDonald says arrest or no arrest Tiger's legacy is secured.

"He's been a hero of mine and a hero of America for a long time. One of the greatest golfers ever."