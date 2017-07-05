Drew Carey My New GF Knows All About Sex

Drew Carey Dating Sex Therapist

EXCLUSIVE

Drew Carey's new girlfriend is a sex therapist who moonlighted as a model on "The Price Is Right" ... the live touring show, though -- not Drew's TV show.

Sources tell us Carey met Dr. Amie Nicole Harwick just over a month ago at a house party. They started dating soon after and are now official -- they went to a soccer game in Portland, and goofed around on the field. Drew's a huge soccer fan and the good doc seemed impressed with his seats.

I went to my first soccer game this week when I saw the Sounders play the Timbers with @drewfromtv and it was so much fun. It just happened to be the biggest rivalry in American Soccer. #unintentionaltwinning A post shared by Amie Nicole (@amienicole13) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

The 36-year-old therapist is also the author of the book, "The New Sex Bible for Women."

Carey was previously engaged to Nicole Jaracz, but they split up in 2012 before making it to the altar.

If Drew need some motivation to make this one work out -- check her degree. Not to mention her modeling portfolio ...