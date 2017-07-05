Dwyane Wade I Dig Steph's $201 Mil Contract Here's Why ...

Dwyane Wade: I Like Steph's $201 Mil Contract, Here's Why

EXCLUSIVE

Dwyane Wade is giving the big thumbs-up to Steph Curry's new $201 million contract with the Golden State Warriors ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to see even MORE players getting monster contracts.

"Hopefully the game continues to grow. Hopefully, they keep making more money," Wade told us as he arrived in L.A. after his insane European beach vacation with Gabby Union.

We also asked about that lonely banana boat pic -- the one missing Chris Paul and LeBron. The Wades were still laughing about it.

And on the fashion tip ... Wade ditched his dog man purse -- in exchange for another fashion risk. And he's REALLY proud of it!