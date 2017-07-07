Cowboys' Damien Wilson Catches Lucky Break ... In Truck Assault Case

Good news for Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson ... cops tell TMZ Sports the woman he allegedly hit with his truck during a July 4th parking dispute suffered no injuries in the alleged assault.

As we previously reported, Wilson has been charged with 2 counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during a July 4th dispute in a parking lot in the Dallas area.

The 1st charge is for allegedly striking a woman with his truck. The 2nd charge is for allegedly busting out a rifle and pointing it at a guy during the dispute.

Wilson is a lucky man -- because an attack with a large truck can have deadly consequences. Just ask Suge Knight ... who's facing murder charges for running over a man with his truck in 2015.

The stakes are still high for Wilson -- if convicted on both charges, he faces up to 40 years in prison.