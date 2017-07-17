Ezekiel Elliott In 'Incident' at Dallas Bar ... Not Arrested

Ezekiel Elliott in 'Incident' at Dallas Bar, Not Arrested (UPDATE)

Breaking News

Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an incident Sunday night at Clutch Bar in Dallas, TMZ Sports has confirmed with a source directly involved in the situation.

The details about what went down inside the bar are still sketchy -- we're digging.

TMZ Sports spoke with multiple people at the Dallas Police Dept. -- but no one seems to have a record of an incident involving the Dallas Cowboys running back.

In fact, we were specifically told by a Sgt. that the only arrest in that area was for public intoxication, but it wasn't related to Zeke.

We're also told there were off-duty DPD police officers working at Clutch late Sunday night but none of those officers filed a report detailing a bar fight or mentioning an incident with Ezekiel.

There is buzz on social media that the incident is a fight and Elliott was the aggressor -- but at this point, no one we've spoken with can confirm that.

We've reached out to Elliott's camp -- so far, no word back.