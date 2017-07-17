Ezekiel Elliott in 'Incident' at Dallas Bar, Not Arrested (UPDATE)

Ezekiel Elliott was involved in an incident Sunday night at Clutch Bar in Dallas, TMZ Sports has confirmed with a source directly involved in the situation.
The details about what went down inside the bar are still sketchy -- we're digging.
TMZ Sports spoke with multiple people at the Dallas Police Dept. -- but no one seems to have a record of an incident involving the Dallas Cowboys running back.
In fact, we were specifically told by a Sgt. that the only arrest in that area was for public intoxication, but it wasn't related to Zeke.
We're also told there were off-duty DPD police officers working at Clutch late Sunday night but none of those officers filed a report detailing a bar fight or mentioning an incident with Ezekiel.
There is buzz on social media that the incident is a fight and Elliott was the aggressor -- but at this point, no one we've spoken with can confirm that.
We've reached out to Elliott's camp -- so far, no word back.