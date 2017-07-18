Ezekiel Elliott Incident New Video Shows Victim Bloodied & Beaten

Ezekiel Elliott Incident: New Video Shows Victim Bloodied & Beaten

EXCLUSIVE

Footage from the alleged Ezekiel Elliott incident has emerged showing the victim beaten, lying in a pool of blood ... before being carried out of a Dallas bar.

In the video obtained by TMZ Sports, the victim -- moments after the alleged altercation -- appears unable to stand under his own power.

The witness who took the video tells us they saw Elliott and the man arguing, and then saw Zeke punch the guy in the nose ... sending him to the floor of Clutch Bar.

The account syncs up with what other witnesses have told us.

Dallas PD are currently investigating the incident. They have not named any suspects.

Elliott's reps have only said their client was not arrested ... or charged with a crime.