Derek Fisher Pleads Not Guilty To DUI In L.A. Crash Case

Derek Fisher has pled not guilty to DUI charges stemming from his arrest in June ... TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, the ex-NBA star was hit with two DUI charges after getting into a bad wreck on the 101 freeway in L.A. with his GF, Gloria Govan, who was riding shotgun.

Fun fact -- Fisher was driving a '15 white Cadillac Escalade that was registered to Matt Barnes.

There were no other cars involved in the crash and miraculously no one was injured.

Fisher wasn't present at court, but his lawyer appeared and entered the plea on DF's behalf. Fish is due back in court next month.