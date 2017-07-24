'Zoey 101' Star Chris Massey Claims Shar Jackson Abused His Daughter

Chris Massey claims ex-"Moesha" star, Shar Jackson, hits his 2-year-old daughter and even left her with a gash across her face ... which is why he's demanding court ordered protection.
Massey requested and was granted a temporary restraining order last week against Shar -- the mother of his baby mama, Cassalei Jackson. According to the docs, Chris dropped off his daughter in May to hang with mom and grandma for a few weeks.
When he picked her up ... Massey says, in the docs obtained by TMZ, she had a 4-inch "razor cut" across her forehead. He says his daughter, Mariah, blamed grandma Shar. Chris says he confronted Shar ... but she said she intended to "do whatever she wants."
A judge granted Chris' request, ordering Shar stay at least 50 yards away from the kid. Shar's rep had no comment.