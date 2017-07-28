Floyd Mayweather's Ex Blasts McGregor: Domestic Violence Is Not a Joke

Floyd Mayweather's Ex Blasts McGregor Dom. Violence Is Not a Joke

Floyd Mayweather's ex-GF is FURIOUS at Conor McGregor over a "trolling" stunt that mocked her domestic violence incident with Floyd ... saying he's shamelessly profiting from her pain.

The woman is Josie Harris -- who Floyd was convicted of attacking during a 2010 domestic violence incident at the boxer's Vegas home in front of their 3 kids. Mayweather spent 2 months behind bars for the attack.

McGregor "trolled" Floyd over the incident last week by wearing an NBA jersey of C.J. Watson -- the man Floyd accused Josie of secretly texting in 2010, which led to the violent altercation.

Josie wasn't laughing when she saw Conor's stunt -- and claims CM's doing nothing more than exploiting her trauma to promote his superfight with Floyd next month.

"[The stunt] demonstrates not only an insensitivity toward the emotional wellbeing and privacy of the victim of Mayweather’s dom. violence, but also a general disregard for the physical and emotional trauma and long-lasting psychological impacts suffered by victims of dom. abuse," Josie's attorney, Dan Friedlander, tells TMZ Sports.

"On behalf of Josie Harris, her and Mayweather’s three children, and all victims of domestic violence, we ask that Conor McGregor refrain from capitalizing off of the trauma suffered by her and other victims of domestic abuse."



