Aaron Gordon: I Want The Gonzalez Twins For Master P's Hoops League

Aaron Gordon says he wants BOTH Gonzalez twins ... but hold your horses, perverts, he wants them strictly for basketball purposes.

You know Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez, they're the super hot ex-UNLV guard tandem who are so popular for their talents on the court (and on Instagram) that Drake used to frequent their games.

Basically, they can hoop, and are fine as hell.

We got Gordon at LAX and asked him about Master P starting a new co-ed 3 on 3 league, and who he'd want to ball with of the opposite sex.

Gordon didn't hesitate, saying he wants a double dose of the G twins.

Once again, it's all about basketball, people.