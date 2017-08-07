Larry Nance Jr. Excited To Catch Lobs From Lonzo: 'He's Gonna Make Everybody Better'

Larry Nance Jr. Excited For Lonzo Lobs 'He Makes Everyone Better'

EXCLUSIVE

L.A. Lakers star Larry Nance Jr. says he's totally pumped to take flight with new teammate Lonzo Ball ... telling TMZ Sports Zo's skills are gonna make the whole team better!!

We spoke with Nance at LAX about the #2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft ... and it's clear he's ready to be on the receiving end of some big-time alley-oops from Zo.

Lonzo has impressed in workouts and was named the Summer League MVP, so we asked if this would be a new version of the Showtime Lakers ... and L.A. fans will wanna hear Nance's answer.