'Mighty Ducks' Goalie Busted For Alleged Meth Possession 5 Days After Jail Release

Shaun Weiss -- who played Goldberg in 'The Mighty Ducks' -- got busted again 5 days after serving a jail sentence ... this time for meth.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops in Burbank got a 911 call last Wednesday for a suspicious person stumbling around yards in a neighborhood near the Warner Bros. studio lot.

Cops responded and arrested Weiss around 2:30 PM, booking him for possession of a controlled substance. We're told he had meth on him ... unclear exactly how much, though. He's being held on a $20,000 bond.

We broke the story ... Weiss was sentenced to 150 days in jail for petty theft just last month, but only served 12 days due to overcrowding. His manager told us at the time Weiss was hoping jail could help him, and that he'd be trying to write a script or jokes while behind bars.

We've reached out to his manager again ... so far, no word back.