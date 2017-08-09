DMX Violates Tax Evasion Bail Bond and Jail Looms

DMX went to visit his family ... and he could go to jail as a result.
The rapper is out on bail in his tax evasion case, and one of the conditions was that he must give the judge a heads-up if he blows out of town. He left New York to see family in St. Louis, without telling hizzoner ... and that could be a deal breaker.
DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, tells TMZ ... it seems like X just forgot, because he was preoccupied with the trip.
Richman says X usually notifies his probation officer if he's leaving New York to perform, so this is unlike him. He's guessing the judge will show a little mercy and just up the restrictions -- like requiring an ankle bracelet -- but Richman vows to fight it.
Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US attorney for the southern district of NY, tells us X is set to appear in court later this week.
We broke the story ... DMX is facing 14 counts of evading more than $1 mil in federal taxes.