DMX Violated His Bail Bond in Tax Evasion Case Sir, Your Cell is Waiting

DMX Violates Tax Evasion Bail Bond and Jail Looms

EXCLUSIVE

DMX went to visit his family ... and he could go to jail as a result.

The rapper is out on bail in his tax evasion case, and one of the conditions was that he must give the judge a heads-up if he blows out of town. He left New York to see family in St. Louis, without telling hizzoner ... and that could be a deal breaker.

DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, tells TMZ ... it seems like X just forgot, because he was preoccupied with the trip.

Richman says X usually notifies his probation officer if he's leaving New York to perform, so this is unlike him. He's guessing the judge will show a little mercy and just up the restrictions -- like requiring an ankle bracelet -- but Richman vows to fight it.

Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US attorney for the southern district of NY, tells us X is set to appear in court later this week.

We broke the story ... DMX is facing 14 counts of evading more than $1 mil in federal taxes.