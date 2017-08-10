Tiger Woods I'm Not Dating Kristin Smith Anymore

Breaking News

Tiger Woods has broken his silence about his dating life to let everyone know he broke up with his hot blonde girlfriend, Kristin Smith ... last year.

Photos of Woods and Kristin hanging on a boat surfaced this week -- sparking reports they were galavanting on the day of Tiger's DUI hearing.

But Tiger says it just ain't true -- claiming they broke up last year and haven't reconciled.

34-year-old Smith is a personal stylist who was previously married to former Dallas Cowboys player Gerald Sensabaugh.

Unclear if Woods has rebounded with anyone else.