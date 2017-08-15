Showtime Declares War On Mayweather vs. McGregor Pirates

Showtime Declares War On Floyd Vs. Conor Pirates

EXCLUSIVE

They thought they were slick ... dozens of websites aiming to livestream the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight for free.

But Showtime is preemptively striking the potential pirates with a big, fat lawsuit ... mateys.

The network is ripping a page from the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao playbook -- where they scouted out a bunch of potential illegal streaming sites and hit 'em with a legal blow before the fight.

There's obviously a TON of cash on the line -- some say the fight could bring in more than $500 MILLION ... so, they ain't lookin to let anyone skim from their pockets.

In the suit, filed in federal court, Showtime is asking a judge to issue an injunction to block the sites from streaming the August 26 fight -- and they'll probably get it.

Bottom line -- wanna watch the fight? Don't break the law ... and cough up the $99 bucks like everyone else.