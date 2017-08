T.I. on Trump KKK Came Callin' 'F*** Him!'

T.I.'s Got a Simple Message for Donald Trump After His Latest Charlottesville Press Conference

EXCLUSIVE

Count T.I. in the chorus of people who believe Donald Trump is in bed with white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

We got Tip at LAX Tuesday and asked what he made of Trump's flip-flop on Charlottesville.

Welp, T.I. doesn't mince words -- or cool sayings either -- to slam DT for what many are calling his worst moment yet as President.

In short ... T.I. didn't expect anything less. And it sounds like he's going with YG on this one.