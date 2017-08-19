Robert Horry Fight: Injury Photos Show Bloody Gashes

Robert Horry Fight Injury Photos ... Bloody Gashes

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained injury photos from the man Robert Horry tried to fight at a youth basketball game ... which shows bloody damage to the man's neck.

We broke the story ... Horry is under investigation for allegedly attacking the opposing coach at his 10-year-old son's youth basketball tournament at L.A. Live on August 5.

The opposing coach tells TMZ Sports -- he was a big Horry fan BEFORE the tournament. But Robert was aggressive and out-of-line from the moment he got to the courts.

The coach -- who doesn't want to be named -- says Horry was cussing and talking trash before and during the game and initiated the violent encounter that was captured on video.

The coach says he was"terrified" of Horry and only shoved the 46-year-old to protect himself.

Horry tells a different story ... claiming the coach struck first.

Cops are currently investigating the incident.