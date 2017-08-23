Akon Says the 'Blacks for Trump' Guy is a Sellout, Just Like Other Republicans

Akon thinks the guy holding the "Blacks for Trump" sign at his Phoenix rally has sold himself -- and the black community -- out for a quick buck ... not unlike the rest of the GOP.
We got the singer at LAX, and he gave us his 2 cents on Michael Symonette ... the lone black dude behind Trump on Tuesday ... and he thinks it's a case of sell-your-soul ... a game he also believes is being played by other Republicans to protect Trump.
It doesn't sound like Akon knows about Symonette's past -- or his current political philosophies -- and it's interesting that he tries painting him as someone who only supports Trump for an alleged payoff.
Still, he makes a good point about what the country is looking like these days -- a state of affairs he usually sees outside our borders.
Trump says re: his #Charlottesville response: "The words were perfect." pic.twitter.com/Gt9r4sefKn #TrumpRally #phoenixrally— Jim Sharpe (@JimSharpe) August 23, 2017