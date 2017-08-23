Bruce Springsteen Lounges and Tans on David Geffen's Yacht

Bruce Springsteen Born to Tan ... On Geffen's Super-Yacht

Bruce Springsteen is The Boss wherever he goes ... and that especially applies when he's soaking up a tan aboard the most popular yacht in celebdom.

Bruce was seen lounging Wednesday on David Geffen's yacht off the coast of Ibiza -- with his wife, Patti Scialfa﻿, hanging out nearby in a robe. Calvin Klein was also there with his model bf, Kevin Baker.

Bruce started out in white swim trunks, but then swapped 'em for a darker pair ... which he eventually yanked up to catch some rays on his thighs.

Whoah ohhh ... he's on fire.