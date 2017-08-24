Ahman Green Pleads Not Guilty To Child Abuse Charges

Ahman Green Pleads Not Guilty In Child Abuse Case

Ex-NFL star Ahman Green has pled not guilty to child abuses charges stemming from an incident with his daughter in Wisconsin back in June.

As we previously reported, Green -- a four-time Pro Bowler -- was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after allegedly punching his 15-year-old daughter after a fight about doing dishes.

Green's attorneys -- Randall Walter Petrouske and Leah Francour -- confirmed Green entered a not guilty plea this morning.

If convicted on both charges, Green faces up to 7 years behind bars.

He's due back in court in December.