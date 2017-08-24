TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ahman Green Pleads Not Guilty In Child Abuse Case

8/24/2017 7:52 AM PDT

Ahman Green Pleads Not Guilty To Child Abuse Charges

Breaking News

Ex-NFL star Ahman Green has pled not guilty to child abuses charges stemming from an incident with his daughter in Wisconsin back in June. 

As we previously reported, Green -- a four-time Pro Bowler -- was charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after allegedly punching his 15-year-old daughter after a fight about doing dishes. 

Green's attorneys -- Randall Walter Petrouske and Leah Francour -- confirmed Green entered a not guilty plea this morning. 

If convicted on both charges, Green faces up to 7 years behind bars. 

He's due back in court in December.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web