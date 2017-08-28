TMZ

Arian Foster Houston Home Severely Flooded ... During Hurricane Harvey

8/28/2017 8:29 AM PDT

Arian Foster's Houston Home Flooded By Hurricane Harvey

Breaking News

Arian Foster's Houston home is halfway under water, thanks to Hurricane Harvey. 

The ex-Houston Texans running back still has a home in the area -- and his entire street has been hit hard from the storm. 

"Neighbors took a video of our crib from across the street," Foster wrote while posting video showing  several homes submerged ... while the rain continues to pour. 

So far, at least 5 people have died from the storm and thousands of residents have been forced to leave town -- including Foster.

Foster's former teammate, J.J. Watt, has kick-started a campaign to help hurricane relief ... and is hoping to raise $500k for flood victims.

