Arian Foster's Houston Home Flooded By Hurricane Harvey

Arian Foster Houston Home Severely Flooded ... During Hurricane Harvey

Arian Foster's Houston home is halfway under water, thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

The ex-Houston Texans running back still has a home in the area -- and his entire street has been hit hard from the storm.

"Neighbors took a video of our crib from across the street," Foster wrote while posting video showing several homes submerged ... while the rain continues to pour.

So far, at least 5 people have died from the storm and thousands of residents have been forced to leave town -- including Foster.

Foster's former teammate, J.J. Watt, has kick-started a campaign to help hurricane relief ... and is hoping to raise $500k for flood victims.