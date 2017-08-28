Arian Foster's Houston Home Flooded By Hurricane Harvey

Arian Foster's Houston home is halfway under water, thanks to Hurricane Harvey.
The ex-Houston Texans running back still has a home in the area -- and his entire street has been hit hard from the storm.
"Neighbors took a video of our crib from across the street," Foster wrote while posting video showing several homes submerged ... while the rain continues to pour.
So far, at least 5 people have died from the storm and thousands of residents have been forced to leave town -- including Foster.
Foster's former teammate, J.J. Watt, has kick-started a campaign to help hurricane relief ... and is hoping to raise $500k for flood victims.
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017
We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl