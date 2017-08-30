TMZ

MLB's Danny Duffy The Burger King DUI Video (Want Fries with That?)

8/30/2017 6:31 AM PDT

Danny Duffy Burger King DUI Video (Want Fries with That?)

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained video of Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy face-to-face with cops while being popped for DUI in a Burger King drive-thru. 

It all went down in Overland Park, Kansas around 7:35 PM on Sunday evening. The person shooting the video thought it was crazy that someone could get a sobriety test in the BK parking lot -- she had no idea it was the World Series star. 

You can see 6'3" Duffy with the shaved head and the green sweatshirt. 

BK employees told KCTV5 that he ordered a combo meal and some burgers -- but passed out behind the wheel before getting to the pickup window. Cops woke him up and he was cited for DUI before being released to a friend. 

He never got that combo meal. 

