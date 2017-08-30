Danny Duffy Burger King DUI Video (Want Fries with That?)

MLB's Danny Duffy The Burger King DUI Video (Want Fries with That?)

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained video of Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy face-to-face with cops while being popped for DUI in a Burger King drive-thru.

It all went down in Overland Park, Kansas around 7:35 PM on Sunday evening. The person shooting the video thought it was crazy that someone could get a sobriety test in the BK parking lot -- she had no idea it was the World Series star.

You can see 6'3" Duffy with the shaved head and the green sweatshirt.

BK employees told KCTV5 that he ordered a combo meal and some burgers -- but passed out behind the wheel before getting to the pickup window. Cops woke him up and he was cited for DUI before being released to a friend.

He never got that combo meal.