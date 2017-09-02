LaMelo Ball's BBB Shoes Getting Bought by Movie Star, 'Sh*t Is HOT'

LaMelo Ball Celebs Already Coppin' My Shoes ... Like Ice Cube's Son!

EXCLUSIVE

LaMelo Ball's $395 shoes officially have their first celeb buyer ... cause O'Shea Jackson Jr. (aka Ice Cube's son) says he's gonna cop a pair ASAP!

Not that O'Shea thinks The MB1s are worth the scratch -- dude's just a HUGE Lakers fan ... and backs all things BBB.

If you need proof ... the "Straight Outta Compton" star already knew about Melo's kicks when our photog found him at LAX -- just HOURS after they dropped.

"If it has the name Ball on it, the sh*t is HOT," Jackson told TMZ Sports.

"I’ma get mine. I’ma get some of Lonzo’s. If LaVar gets some, I’ma get them too."

Speaking of LaVar ... O'Shea says he's a "genius" -- and even plugged the Big Baller dad for president!

Looks like Jay-Z ain't the only big name on the bandwagon.