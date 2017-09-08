Ezekiel Elliott Wins Injunction 6-Game Suspension On Hold

Breaking News

Big win for Ezekiel Elliott -- who was just granted a preliminary injunction from a federal judge in Texas ... which blocks the NFL from imposing his 6-game suspension ... at least for now.

What does it mean -- Zeke will likely play the entire NFL season without missing a single game.

The NFL Player's Association had filed the lawsuit on behalf of Elliott, claiming the Dallas Cowboys star did not get a fair hearing in front of the arbitrator in his appeal of the domestic violence punishment.

The judge agreed ... saying there was a "cloud of fundamental unfairness" in the proceedings. The judge didn't think it was fair for Elliott to be punished with that cloud looming.

The judge points out two "gross errors" in the arbitration -- which were the decision to not include the accuser, Tiffany Thompson﻿, and NFL commish, Roger Goodell, as witnesses.

So, what happens next?

The NFL will likely file an emergency motion challenging the court's ruling. The chances the NFL wins that are slim.

Elliott and the NFLPA now have the green light to continue the legal fight to have the 6-game suspension voided altogether ... which is their ultimate goal.

That process could entail a huge, lengthy trial that could take months and months -- and until the case is settled and a judge rules on the validity of the suspension once and for all, Zeke gets to play.

Story developing ...