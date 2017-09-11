NFL Appeals Ezekiel Elliott Injunction

NFL Fights Back, Appeals Ezekiel Elliott Injunction

The NFL isn't giving up in the fight to punish Ezekiel Elliott -- the league has just filed court docs to appeal the preliminary injunction that had been awarded to the Dallas Cowboys running back last week.

The point of filing the appeal ... the league wants to enforce the 6-game suspension as soon as possible, ideally this season -- and the appeal is the best way to try and get that result.

So, what's next? The NFL will file more papers detailing why they think the judge who handed out the preliminary injunction got it wrong. Elliott will then respond to those arguments.

Eventually, a 3 judge panel will likely hear the appeal. The panel could reverse the decision which would give the NFL the power to enforce the suspension ASAP.

According to our lawyer (hey, he went to Harvard), it's possible the decision could be reached by the end of the season.