LaVar Ball: I'm Making My Own BBB Shoe, At Least $1,500!

Breaking News
Better start saving up, BBB fans -- LaVar Ball says he's designing his own signature shoe ... and they're gonna cost $1,500. AT LEAST!!
LaVar dropped the bombshell during a live Q&A on Sunday -- when a fan asked the Big Baller dad when he was droppin' his own pair of kicks.
LaVar doesn't have a release date yet -- but says the shoes will be called "The LaVar-iccis" ... and are gonna cost MORE THAN TRIPLE Lonzo Ball's $495 ZO2s (and almost 4x LaMelo Ball's $395 MB1s).
Why so much?
"Cause I’m gonna design it and they gonna be flyyy," LaVar said. "My bad -- they gonna be baller-ized!"
Is he for real on the price tag? At this point, we wouldn't put it past him.