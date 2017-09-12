Floyd Mayweather Not a Fan of Taylor, Ariana or Selena ... 'Who the F*** is That?'

Floyd Mayweather Doesn't Listen to Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande or Selena Gomez

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather ﻿ain't no Swiftie, and he ain't no Ariana Grande or Selena Gomez fan either -- that much he made clear in an interview with a puppet.

Floyd sat down outside his strip club, Girl Collection, with the puppet Diego from YouTube's "Awkward Puppets" series. Diego lobbed up a bunch of pop trivia questions for the champ, but total softballs ... like what's your favorite Taylor Swift song?

Hard to tell if he's kidding -- y'know, 'cause he's talking to a puppet. He did show love for one singer ... naturally. But definitely NOT Fifth Harmony. Sorry, girls.