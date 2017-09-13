Jesse Williams Thank God Almighty ...

Jesse Williams Wears a "Free" Shirt After Settling Child Custody with Estranged Wife

Jesse Williams is basking in bachelorhood after settling his child custody feud with his estranged wife.

Paps spotted the actor Wednesday at a gas station in Los Feliz, where he was rockin' a free t-shirt -- literally. The rest of his outfit also says as much.

We broke the story ... Jesse struck a custody deal with his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, where they'll both share joint legal custody over their 2 little ones ... with conditions, of course.

The kids might be off the table now, but only time will tell if he's home free for the rest of his divorce.