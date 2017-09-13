TMZ

White House Press Sec. ESPN Should Fire Jemele Hill ... Over Anti-Trump Comments

9/13/2017 12:07 PM PDT

Donald Trump's mouthpiece is calling for ESPN to fire anchor Jemele Hill -- claiming her tweets calling the President a "white supremacist" are outrageous and unacceptable.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- the White House press secretary -- was holding a news conference on Wednesday when a reporter asked if Trump was aware of Hill's comments.

Sanders replied, "I'm not sure he's aware but I think that's one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN."

Hill has never hidden her disdain for Trump -- and went off about him on Sept. 11 saying, "Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy."

"Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists."

ESPN had issued a statement about the situation on Tuesday saying Hill's comments "do not represent the position of ESPN."

"We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."

