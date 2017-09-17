Kevin Hart Swore Off Cheating Because too Risky He'd Get Caught

Kevin Hart Swore Off Cheating Too Risky I'd Get Caught

Kevin Hart opened up about cheating last year, and said he wouldn't do it ... not because it's wrong, but because the chances are he'd get caught.

It's pretty stunning in the wake of Kevin's claim he's being extorted over video showing him and a woman getting super cozy and another video which makes it appear a sexual encounter is about to go down. Quick to point out ... in the prelude to sex video you don't see Kevin.

Hart told The Breakfast Club in January, 2016, social media combined with thots makes cheating a sexual form of Russian Roulette.

As we reported, Kevin has contacted cops claiming someone has tried to extort him with the video. He's not denying its him in the various clips.

Kevin apologized to his wife and kids Saturday, in a preemptive move.