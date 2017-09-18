Dick Gregory's Son Emmys Snub 'Highly Disrespectful' ... We Never Got a Phone Call

Dick Gregory's Son Says Emmys Didn't Contact Family, Snub 'Highly Disrespectful'

Dick Gregory's family didn't hear a peep from anyone involved with the Emmys regarding honoring the iconic comedian, and they absolutely consider it a slap in the face.

One of Dick's sons, Christian Gregory, tells TMZ the omission Sunday night from the In Memoriam segment was especially disrespectful due to his father's legacy. Christian points out most actors and producers of color wouldn't even be working in TV without Dick's civil rights activism and success in entertainment.

As we reported, Gregory, Charlie Murphy, Harry Dean Stanton and Frank Vincent were all left out of the tribute. Murphy's camp had been contacted for photos, but he was still absent from the broadcast segment.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences hasn't offered an explanation, but they've added all of them -- except Vincent -- to the Academy's website memoriam.