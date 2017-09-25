Dale Earnhardt Jr. Breaks with NASCAR Owners ... Approves NFL Protests

Not all NASCAR people are siding with Trump -- with Dale Earnhardt Jr. throwing his support behind NFL protesters ... despite several NASCAR owners bashing them.

After POTUS said NFL owners should fire any "son of a bitch" who takes a knee, two of the most powerful men in NASCAR gave major stamps of approval.

Richard Petty said, "Anybody that don’t stand up for that ought to be out of the country. Period."

Team owner Richard Childress was asked what he would do if any of his staffers protested the anthem -- "Get you a ride on a Greyhound bus when the national anthem is over."

But Earnhardt -- hands down the most popular NASCAR driver of the last 10 years -- sees things differently ... and weighed in Monday morning with a quote from John F. Kennedy.

"All Americans R granted rights 2 peaceful protests," Dale Jr. tweeted,.

"Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable."

As for Trump, POTUS praised the NASCAR community early Monday morning.

"So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear!"