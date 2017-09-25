'Jeopardy' Fail Who the Hell Is Marcus Allen?!

No, Anupama ... Marcus Allen did not play for the Colorado Rockies.

Once again, the sports-themed category on "Jeopardy" was like kryptonite -- and when Alex Trebek asked the contestants to match an NFL Hall of Famer to his team, it was blank faces all around.

Props to Anupama for trying ... especially after the the group didn't even TRY to chime in when Trebek asked about "Mean" Joe Greene and Michael Irvin.

The best part? The collective sigh of relief as time ran out before the final 2 answers in the category could be read.

For the record, Marcus Allen played for the Arizona Diamondbacks.