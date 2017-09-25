Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys Take a Knee Before National Anthem on MNF

Breaking News
The national debate over whether NFL players should kneel for the National Anthem bled into Monday night after Donald Trump's "son of a bitch" comments ... 'cause Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys just took a knee (kinda).
Jerry and the entire Cowboys organization -- including the players -- knelt down on one knee while locking arms before the start of the National Anthem, but then stood up once the song was about to start. The Cardinals stood arm-locked the whole time.
It's interesting ... each team seems to have had different reactions to Trump's remarks from over the weekend, when he suggested owners should fire players who kneel in protest.
Looks like Jerry's down to ... well, get down.