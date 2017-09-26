Chuck Liddell Chael Would Be 'Warm-Up Fight' ... If I Came Back

Chuck Liddell: Chael Sonnen Would Be 'Warm-Up Fight,' If I Came Back

Chuck Liddell says he hasn't ruled out an MMA comeback -- and if he does return, Chael Sonnen would be a great "warm-up fight."

The 47-year-old UFC legend has been training pretty regularly at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable Gym in L.A. -- and we're told he's still in damn good shape.

And with all the comeback rumors out there, we asked Chuck straight-up what the deal is.

"Chael's an easy fight," Liddell says ... "If I was gonna come back, it's a good one. It's a good warm-up fight. He's got a big mouth but not much behind it."

Guessing Chael's gonna have something to say about this ...