TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Chuck Liddell Chael Would Be 'Warm-Up Fight' ... If I Came Back

9/26/2017 1:27 PM PDT

Chuck Liddell: Chael Sonnen Would Be 'Warm-Up Fight,' If I Came Back

EXCLUSIVE

Chuck Liddell says he hasn't ruled out an MMA comeback -- and if he does return, Chael Sonnen would be a great "warm-up fight."

The 47-year-old UFC legend has been training pretty regularly at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable Gym in L.A. -- and we're told he's still in damn good shape.

And with all the comeback rumors out there, we asked Chuck straight-up what the deal is.

"Chael's an easy fight," Liddell says ... "If I was gonna come back, it's a good one. It's a good warm-up fight. He's got a big mouth but not much behind it."

Guessing Chael's gonna have something to say about this ... 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web