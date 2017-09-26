Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson Hookup at Disneyland

EXCLUSIVE
Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson are making the leap -- from showstopping sex in a pool to hand-holding in The Happiest Place on Earth! Yeah, it's kind of a downgrade.
The ex-"Bachelor in Paradise" stars hit up Disneyland on Monday, and the PDA made it at least look like Corinne and DeMario are dating. They even kept up the playful cuddling inside It's a Small World ... which says a lot.
Corinne and DeMario -- whose now-infamous sexual exploits temporarily shut down 'BiP' -- reunited last month, but our BS detector was WAY OFF the charts. After all, she all but insinuated he'd taken advantage of her sexually.
If they're faking a relationship now ... a full day at Disneyland is a looong way to go.