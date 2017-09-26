Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson NOT Dating, Disneyland Pics Are a Fairy Tale

Corinne & DeMario We're Not Dating!! Disney Pics are a Fairy Tale

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson looked like they were living happily ever after at Disneyland, but the pics don't tell the REAL story ... not to DeMario, anyway.

Sources close to DeMario tell TMZ ... he and Corinne are NOT dating or even hooking up, despite the cozy Disney shots of the ex-"Bachelor in Paradise" stars holding hands and getting touchy-feely on rides.

We're told the photos snapped a brief moment where DeMario and Corinne just happened to touch hands for a split second, but it definitely wasn't any kind of romantic hand-holding as implied in the photos.

Our sources say even DeMario's fake chomping at her arm was just playful banter between friends. Of course, it's no small feat for them to reach friendship level ... considering she all but insinuated he had sexually assaulted her.

We're told DeMario doesn't want this getting twisted -- he's single ... straight-up.