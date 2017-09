Tiffany Haddish My Halloween Costume's $oooooo Money!!!

Tiffany Haddish's Halloween Costume Is So Money!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Tiffany Haddish's banking on slaying with her Halloween costume this year.

We got Tiffany at LAX and knowing how hilarious she is, we figured she had something great brewing with all the Halloween parties fast approaching.

Pretty obvious she's been thinking long and hard about her outfit, and has narrowed it down to 2 options. Both would kill, in our opinion.

Hints: One will bring her nickname to life, the other is aspirational and could will land her on the Forbes list.