Sam Smith 13 Reasons Why He Loves His New Man

Sam Smith Seen Kissing '13 Reasons Why' Star Brandon Flynn in NYC

Sam Smith doesn't need 13 reasons to show PDA with his new dude, but the singer obviously has at least that many ... based on these pics of them kicking it in NYC.

Sam was spotted out with Brandon Flynn, one of the stars of "13 Reasons Why." It's the first time we've seen them in public, but they're already close enough to be kissing and holding hands all over Greenwich Village.

23-year-old Flynn very publicly supported the LGBTQ community on social media a couple weeks ago -- and strongly hinted that he counts himself as a member of the LGBT community.

'Nuff said.