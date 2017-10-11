Harvey Weinstein Admits He's Not Doing Okay, Takes Parting Shot at Hollywood Celebs

Harvey Weinstein pleaded his case for getting a second chance in Hollywood on his way out of town -- but he also seemed to take a parting shot at the celebs who've been bashing him.
Weinstein left his daughter's L.A. home shortly after 3 PM Wednesday, and directed the paparazzi as if he were on the set of one of his Oscar-winning movies. It might be his last film for a while -- Weinstein made it clear he's not in a good place, begged for a second chance and admitted, "I gotta get help, guys."
TMZ broke the story ... Weinstein's now getting that help. He took off on a private jet Wednesday evening, bound for an Arizona treatment facility.
Interestingly, in this video he's leaving his daughter Remy's home ... the same place police responded earlier in the day when she called 911, and said her father was "suicidal and depressed."
As Weinstein bolted for the airport, he told photogs he was "not like those f**king pricks who treat you like s**t." Watch ... sure sounds like he's referring to Hollywood's A-list, many of whom have condemned him over the last 48 hours.
Grudge much?