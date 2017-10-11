UNLV Hockey Coach Released From Hospital After Shooting ... 'I'll Be Around'

UNLV Hockey Coach Released From Hospital After Vegas Shooting

UNLV hockey assistant coach Nick Robone has been released from the hospital ... one week after getting shot in the chest during the massacre in Vegas.

The 28-year-old -- who was hit with a bullet that barely missed his lung -- released a statement Tuesday thanking hospital staffers, friends and family for helping during his recovery.

"You've all shown me a sense of compassion that I'll be spending the rest of my life (hopefully much longer now) repaying. I'm excited to back in the community helping any way I can."

Robone's brother Anthony -- a paramedic -- was with Nick at the concert and dragged him to safety. He treated Nick on the scene and helped keep him alive until help arrived.

BTW, one of Nick's friends started a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical costs and it's already at $65k.

Nick posted a message saying, "Ok, you'll be seeing me around now. THANK YOU, for being my staple during all this. Look forward to helping others now. #VegasStrong."