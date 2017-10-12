Ex-USC Linebacker Osa Masina Pleads Guilty To Sexual Battery Faces 3 Years In Jail

Breaking News

Ex-USC football player Osa Masina pled guilty to 3 counts of sexual battery -- all misdemeanors -- in a Utah courtroom today ... and faces up to 3 years behind bars.

Back in 2016, a 19-year-old woman said she fell asleep after partying with Masina, now 20, and friends. She told police when she woke up Masina was anally raping her. She also said Masina engaged in oral sex with her while she was asleep.

The ex-USC linebacker was initially charged with rape and two counts of forcible sodomy -- both 1st degree felonies.

This morning, Masina appeared in a Salt Lake City court and pled guilty to reduced charges -- 3 counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. He faces a year in jail for each count.

Masina will be sentenced in December.