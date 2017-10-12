Ezekiel Elliott's 6-Game Suspension Back On ... For Now

Bad news for the Dallas Cowboys ... a federal appeals court has ruled Ezekiel Elliott's 6-game suspension is back on.
A federal appeals court made a ruling today ... essentially throwing out a lower court's ruling that allowed Zeke to play.
So, what does it all mean?
For now, the NFL's initial domestic violence punishment stands -- and the league has been cleared to enforce the 6-game suspension.
The Cowboys happen to be on a bye week -- which gives Zeke's team some time to counterpunch and fight the ruling.
The NFL had initially moved to suspend Zeke after a private investigation found he physically abused his girlfriend on multiple occasions.
Important to note, Elliott was never prosecuted for the incidents -- and he maintains his innocence.
But due to the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL believes it doesn't need a conviction to punish a player.
Story developing ...