Ezekiel Elliott's 6-Game Suspension Back On ... For Now

Bad news for the Dallas Cowboys ... a federal appeals court has ruled Ezekiel Elliott's 6-game suspension is back on.

A federal appeals court made a ruling today ... essentially throwing out a lower court's ruling that allowed Zeke to play.

So, what does it all mean?

For now, the NFL's initial domestic violence punishment stands -- and the league has been cleared to enforce the 6-game suspension.

The Cowboys happen to be on a bye week -- which gives Zeke's team some time to counterpunch and fight the ruling.

The NFL had initially moved to suspend Zeke after a private investigation found he physically abused his girlfriend on multiple occasions.

Important to note, Elliott was never prosecuted for the incidents -- and he maintains his innocence.

But due to the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL believes it doesn't need a conviction to punish a player.

Story developing ...