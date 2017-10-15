TMZ

Pro Football Hall of Fame Plants 300 U.S. Flags ... On Front Lawn

10/15/2017 12:35 AM PDT

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is clearly trying to send a message when it comes to the flag -- the more, the better.

TMZ Sports has learned ... organizers at the HOF in Canton, OH recently planted more than 300 U.S. flags on the lawn as part of a campaign called "Huddle Up, America."

The HOF says the flags are "a sign of unity to bring all Americans together" -- and the campaign was designed to help the football community "work through issues that are important to our families, community and country."

Guessing Trump approves. 

