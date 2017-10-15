UFC's Tony Ferguson: Conor McGregor is 'Absolutely' Scared of Me

EXCLUSIVE
Tony Ferguson says Conor McGregor is "absolutely" terrified of facing him inside the octagon ... but is gonna have to face his fears. And soon.
"There's nobody else in line," Ferguson told TMZ Sports. "You can't run away."
Tony didn't stop there -- calling Conor a spineless "paper champ" ... and telling us he's due for "an ass-whoopin."
T-Ferg says he's the man for the job -- and promises to destroy him if and when they throw hands.
"I've saved a lot of my A+ material for that bastard."