'Black Power' Olympian Says Colin Kaepernick's Done in the NFL, But He's Beyond That Now

EXCLUSIVE
One of the Olympians who iconically raised his fist at the 1968 games says Colin Kaepernick will not play in the NFL again, but adds ... it won't impact his legacy.
John Carlos -- who, along with Tommie Smith, made the most memorable Olympic demonstration -- says Kaep's now waded into social justice territory ... not only by kneeling, but by filing his grievance against the NFL for collusion.
John says it's likely Colin put the last nail in the coffin of his NFL career by attacking the league so directly. Not that there's anything wrong with that -- according to John, Kaepernick now has a duty to right the wrongs he feels were done. For himself and others.
Fun fact: Today marks the 49th anniversary of John and Tommie's powerful gesture.